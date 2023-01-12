Barcelona will wear RED shorts and socks in Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Betis

Barcelona will wear a strange kit in their Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Betis on Thursday. The Blaugrana are technically the away team, and because Betis wear black shorts that clash with Barça’s dark blue scheme, the refereeing team has asked the Blaugrana to wear their home shirts with RED shorts and socks, according to Mundo Deportivo.

We haven’t seen Barça wear exclusively red shorts in their home kit since the 2015-16 monstrosity that also featured horizontal stripes in the home shirt, but at least we don’t have to relieve last season’s kit with shorts that were half blue and half red for some reason.

Why don’t Barça just play with their beautiful gold away kits, you ask? We don’t know! But Thursday’s kit with red shorts and socks was officially registered as Barça’s fourth uniform at the start of the season, so the team had been planning for a situation where they’d have to wear it.

That time has come. And none of us are looking forward to it.