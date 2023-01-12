WELCOME TO THE KING FAHD STADIUM!!! This beautiful arena in the city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is the site of the 2023 Spanish Super Cup, and they host the second semi-final between Real Betis and Barcelona, who come into this one looking for their first trophy of the season. The Blaugrana could set up a massive El Clásico against Real Madrid for the title, but first they have to get past an excellent Betis side that is motivated and hungry for a trophy of their own. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023 Spanish Super Cup, Semi-Final 2

Date/Time: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 8pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 7pm GMT (UK), 2pm ET, 11am PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Friday)

Venue: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande

VAR: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN2 (USA), BT Sport 2 (UK), Startimes World Football (Nigeria), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), BTSport.com (UK), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!