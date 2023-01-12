Memphis Depay ‘open’ to leaving Barcelona for Atletico - report

Memphis Depay is said to be “open” to leave Barcelona for Atletico in January as speculation continues regarding the Dutchman’s future.

Atletico are in the hunt for a new attacker after allowing Joao Felix to depart on loan to Premier League side Chelsea.

Memphis has been linked with a move to Diego Simeone’s side and is “open” to the possibility of heading to Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Negotiations continue between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona for Memphis Depay. Atléti are now showing strong interest, more than English clubs - up to Barça #FCB



Understand Memphis would be open to join Atletico, as most important part of the negotiation is between clubs. pic.twitter.com/QqnZBACkKx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2023

Diario Sport also think Memphis could decide to leave and reckon he is tempted by the thought of signing for Barca’s La Liga rivals.

The two clubs are said to be in talks, although Sport also reckon that Memphis has another offer on the table, possibly from a Premier League club.

Xavi denied there was anything going on with Memphis yesterday in his presser but the rumors keep on coming and it would not be a surprise if he does depart.

The Netherlands international has only started two league games this season, and his only minutes since the World Cup came in the Copa del Rey against Intercity.