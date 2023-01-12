Ronaldinho’s son has trial with Barcelona

Ronaldinho’s son João de Assis Moreira is reportedly having a trial with Barcelona’s Under-19 team.

The teenager is said to have left Brazilian side Cruzeiro early and is now getting a chance to impress with the Catalan giants.

Diario Sport and ESPN are both reporting that the youngster will play with Barca’s Juvenil A side and, if he can impress, then there’s a chance he could be able to continue with the club.

Ronaldinho's son is currently on trial with Barcelona's U19 team, a source has confirmed to @samuelmarsden and @moillorens pic.twitter.com/RihBfMHqaK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2023

President Joan Laporta seems to be involved in the trial, although Sport are adamant that any decision on whether Ronaldinho Jr stays will be made by the club’s coaches.

Mundo Deportivo are a little more optimistic about his future and reckon he probably will sign on at the Camp Nou.

Ronaldinho, of course, needs no introduction whatsoever and is one of many legends to have played for Barcelona. Living up to his famous dad’s exploits will be pretty impossible, but it will be interesting to see how Ronaldinho Jr gets on in his career.