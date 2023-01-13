Alemany gives update on Memphis Depay’s Barcelona future

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has been asked about Memphis Depay’s future at the club amid speculation he’s wanted by Atletico.

The Barca chief didn’t give too much away about the Dutchman but certainly wasn’t ruling anything out.

Alemany also pointed out that Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres are both missing for the next two league matches which be an issue when it comes to Memphis’s immediate future.

“We’ll see. We have to take into account the calendar, the competitions are demanding,” he said. “Memphis is a high-quality player. Without Robert and Ferran for the next two games, we will take him into account for any movement.” Source | Movistar

Memphis is thought to be tempted by a move to Atletico Madrid, although any transfer may have to wait until after Lewandowski and Torres return to action.

It’s thought the Dutchman may also have offers from Premier League clubs.