Ansu Fati praises ‘crack’ Ter Stegen after Barcelona’s Super Cup win

Ansu Fati praised goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen after Barcelona beat Real Betis in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday.

Ter Stegen was in impressive form for the Catalans, making crucial saves during the game and saving two penalties in the shoot-out.

Ansu spoke about the German stopper and the game in general after the win.

“He’s a crack, he has shown it in this game again and I’m happy for him,” he said. “It’s football, we have to be prepared for all situations, the opponent are also playing and Betis are a great team. We always have to be one hundred percent because if not, you see what happens. “It was a difficult game, Betis are a great team and in the end we have won on penalties. The important thing is that we are in the final.”

Ter Stegen certainly caught the eye but so too did Fati. The youngster struck a brilliant goal to make it 2-1 in extra-time which will raise hopes he can rediscover his best form.