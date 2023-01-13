Real Betis 2-2 FC Barcelona: Super-finalists on penalties (2-4) - FC Barcelona

Barça are through to the Spanish Super Cup Final in Riyadh on Sunday, where Real Madrid stand between them and the first ever title under this new four-team format.

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup Final - FC Barcelona

Riyadh is going to be the venue for a Clásico on Sunday. FC Barcelona have reached the Spanish Super Cup Final by beating Real Betis on penalties, a day after Real Madrid did likewise against Valencia. The 8pm CET kick-off also has a huge bearing on the all-time ranking in this contest. Barça could move two titles clear of Real Madrid (14-12), but if they lose, then the series will be tied on 13-13.

Sergio Busquets makes 700th appearance for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The game in the Spanish Super Cup against Betis was a very special one for Sergio Busquets as the Barça midfielder came on as a second half substitute to make his 700th official appearance in a Barça shirt. The blaugrana captain becomes just the third player to reach the landmark figure after Leo Messi (778 games) and Xavi Hernández (767 games).

Barça's penalty hero Ter Stegen: I would like to have less work! - SPORT

Marc-André Ter Stegen was the star of FC Barcelona's victory against Betis in the penalty shootout (2-4). The German goalkeeper saved two spot kicks from Juanmi and Carvalho, but already during the game he had made decisive interventions to keep Barça in the tie. So much so that at the end of the game he acknowledged that "I would like to have less work."

Memphis gives green light to Atletico move as negotiations advance - SPORT

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay's potential move to Atlético is advancing all the time. Atletico and Barça already know that the Dutchman is predisposed to open negotiations to leave for Madrid while waiting to reach an economic agreement on a two-and-a-half year deal.