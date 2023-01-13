Revealed: What Xavi said to his Barcelona players during extra-time rant

Barcelona beat Real Betis in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday but it was a tough game that required extra-time and penalties.

Xavi was spotted haranguing his players during half-time of extra-time and made it crystal clear what he thought of his team.

TV cameras have captured Xavi’s little teamtalk which went a little something like this...

“We’re all standing! No one is moving. On my f*cking mother guys! It’s a final, a title! My fucking god, we’re all... Let’s just go! Let’s go!” he said.

Barcelona looked like winning 2-1 after Ansu Fati scored a lovely goal but were forced into penalties when Loren Moron equalized late on for Betis.

The Catalans prevailed in the shootout, largely thanks to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but weren’t very convincing against Betis.

Xavi will know his team will need to better in the final. Real Madrid are up next and Xavi would surely love nothing better than to win his first title against Los Blancos.