Ter Stegen on Barcelona penalty heroics: I would like less work!

Barcelona had a bit of drama this week. A nail-biting win over Atletico in the league and a penalty shootout win in the Supercopa semi-final over Betis. The hero in that semi-final was goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen.

The German saved two PKs and sealed Barca’s trip to final that sets up a lovely El Clasico. After the match, the hero made it clear in joking terms that he would be keen for a bit less work.

“I would like to have less work. In the first half we were good, with a lot of ball possession, but the second half was difficult for us, because with the change they made, they achieved superiority in midfield. “They had more control and possession in the second half and it was obvious that we were tired, but it was about being in the final and we are.” Ter Stegen | Source

Penalties may be needed again on Sunday in the final, but Xavi will surely be hoping his players can get the job done in 90 minutes and lift his first trophy as Barca boss.