Barcelona sue La Liga over 15% wage cap refusal - report

ESPN is reporting that Barcelona are suing La Liga over the Spanish League’s refusal to let them increase their salary cap. The increase should, according to Barca, have been 15% following the CVC investment deal.

The increase was a result of a €2 billion agreement with CVC Capital Partners with La Liga’s first and second divisions. Only four of the 42 teams in both divisions voted against it, Barcelona being one of them.

The rest of the clubs who agreed to the deal were given a 15% increase in their league-ruled squad spending limits. ESPN’s report details Barca’s attempt to sue hangs on the claim that the league’s failure to let them increase their salary means that Barcelona cannot compete on the same level as the clubs who did receive the bump.

This is gonna be a long road to court, should be interesting to follow.