Lionel Messi yet to agree to PSG renewal - report

Lionel Messi has not yet committed to Paris Saint-Germain, according to L’Equipe. Still, most sources agree the Argentine superstar will choose PSG over FC Barcelona and Inter Miami, the other rumored destinations.

There have been some reports that say Messi has given a verbal agreement to PSG, and that negotiations are already underway. Still, this report says that Messi has not fully made his mind up. The other two clubs then, could dare to dream.

However, rumors from Messi’s camp have shown a dissatisfaction with Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, about his exit. And it seems the reigning FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner still thinks it’s too early to go to the MLS.

While Barcelona have been linked with Messi, it’s been mostly speculative in nature. No report has given any indication that Barcelona have sent a proposal yet, or gotten any strong hint the superstar would make a fairytale return to his boyhood club.

PSG didn’t celebrate Messi’s World Cup triumph prior to their match against Angers, perhaps understandably so as Argentina won the final against France. That didn’t seem to bother Messi, who scored in the capital club’s 2-0 win.

In fact, Messi seems to have settled well in Paris after a tumultuous first season that was beset by injuries, COVID, and bad luck in front of goal. Now, he looks confident at the Parc des Princes.