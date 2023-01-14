Barcelona reject swap for Thomas Lemar, want Memphis Depay to avoid Atlético Madrid - report

FC Barcelona have rejected a proposed swap with Atlético Madrid involving Memphis Depay and Thomas Lemar. And in fact, they’d rather not deal with Atlético at all. They don’t want Memphis to go to a La Liga rival at all.

That’s all according to the latest paper talk.

Barcelona are not interested in a proposed player swap. Considering the club’s financial situation, they’d rather get money into the books. Newcastle United were apparently willing to pay 20 million euro for him, but Memphis discarded the option. Considering he is a free agent at the end of the season, he wants to be able to pick his next club, and also wants to collect a big signing bonus.

Memphis sees Atlético as a good option, not just because he’d be able to play in a fairly big team, but also because he would be allowed to be a free agent at the end of the season still.

In the past, Barcelona has given Atlético top players on cut rates such as David Villa, Luis Suárez, and Antoine Griezmann. In all three cases, Atlético benefitted a lot more from the deals. It seems Barcelona do not want a repeat of that.