Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest told how to improve by AC Milan coach

Sergino Dest has been offered some advice on how to improve by AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli.

The right-back is with the Rossoneri on a season-long loan after being deemed surplus to requirements at Barca by Xavi.

Dest has only made three starts for his new club in all competitions, including last time out in the Coppa Italia against Torino.

Pioli says he played well in the cup tie but still needs to work on his game.

“He played a good game against Torino. I told him that his problem is mentality,” he told a press conference. “He must remain focused every day because he has important characteristics. I don’t think starting in an attacking position is good for him. “He has excellent intensity and dynamism and has the qualities to help defensively.”

Dest’s deal includes a purchase option which is thought to be around €20 million. The USMNT man is thought to be keen to stay, but it’s not clear yet if AC Milan feel the same way.