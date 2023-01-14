De Jong and Dembele latest ahead of Clasico Supercopa final in Riyadh - SPORT

Barcelona carried out a recovery training session on Friday afternoon at their hotel in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, where the Spanish Supercopa is being held.

Barcelona ask Atletico for Carrasco in exchange for Memphis Depay - SPORT

Barcelona are willing to part with Memphis Depay -- although only on their terms. It has been published that one of the players who could enter into a possible operation with Atletico Madrid is Thomas Lemar, who would be the Rojiblancos' preferred option to convince the Blaugrana sports committee.

De Burgos Bengoechea named referee for Sunday's Clasico Supercopa final - SPORT

The final of the Spanish Supercopa between Barcelona and Real Madrid, due to be played this Sunday, Jan. 15 at 8:00 p.m CET., will be refereed by Ricardo De Burgos Bengoechea.

Pedri prórroga: Barcelona midfielder's incredible extra time record - SPORT

Pedri González has a huge amount of minutes behind him at barely 20 years old -- more typical of 27 year old. Since he broke onto the scene under Ronald Koeman, the midfielder from Tenerife has been a machine for accumulating game time.

Xavi's angry team talk that changed everything in Supercopa semifinal - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández harangued his players during the half-time break of extra time in the semifinal match of the Spanish Supercopa against Real Betis.

Newcastle challenge Barcelona for Wolves star Ruben Neves - Football España

Barcelona could face a real battle to complete a transfer deal for Wolves star Ruben Neves in 2023. The Portuguese international has been consistently linked a move away from Molineux with La Blaugrana eyeing a possible deal as part of their long term plan to replace Sergio Busquets at the club.

Barcelona Director of Football leaves door open to Memphis Depay exit - Football España

Barcelona have insisted that they will have a quiet January transfer window, but there has been a slight change in tone from Director of Football Mateu Alemany. Manager Xavi Hernandez has claimed he does not want anyone to leave, but if there is one player who is likely to do so, Memphis Depay might be it.

Manuel Pellegrini calls for radical change to the game following Real Betis-Barcelona - Football España

Real Betis were denied a shot at their second title under Manuel Pellegrini by the minimum, after they exited the Spanish Supercup in the semi-finals on penalties. Los Verdiblancos came from behind twice to level things up with Barcelona, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen was the hero as he stopped penalties from Juanmi and William Carvalho.