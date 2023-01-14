Xavi talks Araujo, Gavi and Memphis ahead of Real Madrid Super Cup clash

Xavi has faced the press ahead of Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia.

The match offers Xavi the chance to pick up his first silverware since taking over as manager of the club.

The Barca boss spoke about the game, praised Ronald Araujo and Gavi and talked about the possibility of Memphis Depay leaving.

Here are the best bits:

Xavi on the winning the Super Cup

We have a lot of players who haven’t won a title. I see it as an advantage, we will have the hunger to win. It’s a terrific chance for all the young guys, and the more experienced players need to help.

Xavi on what winning the trophy would mean

A trophy would give us the confidence in ourselves to keep working and seeing the reason behind this process. Whatever happens we’ll keep going the rest of the season, but when you have a trophy in your pockets, everything changes.

Xav in Real Madrid

I see a very strong Madrid, very strong. Psychologically they have an advantage because they have played more finals, they have more experience. But we have to show our ambition and that we have desire and hunger to win a title at last.

Xavi on Ancelotti’s record in finals

You don’t give me any hope, do you?! Records are for breaking, and you should remember that I’ve also been very lucky in finals. We need to know where we are as a group, and telling me that Ancelotti hasn’t lost a final since 2010 only motivates me more.

Xavi on Araujo

Ronald is extraordinary defensively, perhaps one of the best in the world. One-on-one, he is a tremendous defender. Having him gives us security and leadership and he is also an option to play at right-back

Xavi on Gavi

The passion and intensity that Gavi brings is always necessary. We will see how the minutes go and the options of playing with four midfielders. We have many variables in attack and depending on how the opponent plays we try to attack from one way or another. Gavi gives us many things, he is a decisive player in midfield and important for the team.

Xavi on his attack

I still haven’t decided how we’ll go out in attack. They’re all available and we’ll choose based on what we see best for the team. Ansu came on and made a difference. Everyone must be prepared.

Xavi on Memphis Depay

I don’t want anyone to go, I won’t speak about names but if a player asks to leave, I ask the club for a player in their place to fill the gap.