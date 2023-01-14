Xavi tipped to make changes for Real Madrid Super Cup clash

Barcelona coach Xavi is being tipped to make changes to his team for Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid.

The Catalans went through after beating Real Betis on penalties but weren’t convincing which seems to have got the boss thinking.

Diario AS reckon Xavi is considering going with four midfielders again. Barca used that formation against Atletico recently and ended up winning 1-0. Just about.

The report also says Ronald Araujo could switch to right-back, to take on Vinicius Junior, which would mean Jules Kounde partnering Andreas Christensen in the heart of defense.

If the report proves accurate it would mean Sergi Roberto and Raphinha dropping out of the team and Sergio Busquets being recalled.

Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele are also expected to start despite being withdrawn against Betis after apparently feeling discomfort.

Xavi is also expected to start with Ansu Fati on the bench again. The youngster scored a brilliant goal against Betis but it may not be enough to gain a place in the starting XI.