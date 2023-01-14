Barcelona willing to listen to offers for Eric Garcia - report

Barcelona are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Eric Garcia after seeing the defender slip out of favor at the Camp Nou.

Eric went to the World Cup with Spain but didn’t manage a single minute, and his only game time since he’s returned came in the Copa del Rey.

Diario Sport are reporting that Barca are willing to listen to offers for Eric and the defender is open to a chat about his future.

Barca need to trim the wage bill which is one reason why Eric could leave, although the report concedes he’s not one of the club’s highest earners.

Yet he is struggling for game time and is clearly behind Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde and maybe even Marcos Alonso in the pecking order.

There have been whispers of interest in Eric from Arsenal, although perhaps not from reputable sources, with Mikel Arteta thought to be a fan.