Arsenal linked with Raphinha after missing out on Mudryk

Barcelona forward Raphinha is being linked with a move to Arsenal after the Gunners seemingly missed out on Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Gunners had looked set to sign Mudryk from Shakhtar but have been unable to agree a fee and now look set to lose the youngster to Chelsea.

FC Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov and Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali discussed Mykhailo Mudryk’s transfer to Chelsea FC today.



FC Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov and Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali discussed Mykhailo Mudryk's transfer to Chelsea FC today. Parties are very close to agree on player's transfer to the club.

All of which means Mikel Arteta’s side are now looking for alternative reinforcements and have apparently turned their attentions to Raphinha.

SportItalia reckon Arsenal wanted Raphinha in the summer and have reignited their interest in the Brazil international.

The report claims “exploratory contacts” have been made to “understand the possible feasibility of the negotiation” but no offer has yet been made.

Raphinha only arrived in the summer but hasn’t made too much of an impact and is struggling for a starting spot right now.

The Brazilian’s struggles have seen the rumor mill start to question his place at Barcelona even though he only arrived a few months ago.

AC Milan have been linked with the former Leeds United man recently, and it seems we can now add Arsenal to his list of admirers.