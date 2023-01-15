The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana fight for their first title of the season today as they face their main rivals Real Madrid in the final of the 2023 Spanish Super Cup, and Xavi Hernández has the following 24 players available for selection in El Clásico:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Héctor Bellerín, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 14. Memphis Depay, 22. Raphinha

Despite a few reports of injury concerns for Frenkie De Jong and Ousmane Dembélé after the Real Betis semi-final, the two have been passed fit for the final and are expected to start in this one. There are no other injury issues or suspensions, but Xavi will have to cut two players from the final 22-man squad, and given he left Héctor Bellerín and Pablo Torre off the bench against Betis it wouldn’t be a surprise to see those two watching from the stands again today.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Fati

The match kicks off at 10pm local time, 8pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 7pm GMT (UK), 2pm ET, 11am PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

