Xavi: 'We have to show our ambition' - FC Barcelona

The blaugrana coach, after meeting his opposite number Carlo Ancelotti at the King Fahd Stadium, appeared before the media ahead of Sunday's Super Cup final against Real Madrid

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup Final - FC Barcelona

First chance of silverware for the season: the Spanish Super Cup. The blaugranes face Real Madrid in the final in Saudi Arabia on Sunday after the teams beat Valencia and Real Betis, both games on penalties, in the semis.

Jordi Alba: 'Sunday's final will be special' - FC Barcelona

The Barça full back looks ahead to the Super Cup clash with Real Madrid in which silverware is at stake

Going against history in the Spanish Super Cup final - FC Barcelona

Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final sees Barça take on Real Madrid in the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The game kicks off at 8pm CET and will be the first meeting in the final between the two giants of Spanish Football since the new four team format was introduced.

Xavi extra-motivated against Mr Finals, Ancelotti - SPORT

It’s a final and it’s a Clasico. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid needed penalties to get to the final. It’s Xavi’s first as a coach and he will have the chance to lift his first trophy since arriving a little over a year ago.

Xavi: If a player wants to go we will have to look for a replacement - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez spoke in a press conference ahead of the Spanish Super Cup clash with Real Madrid. “I see a very strong Madrid, very strong. Psychologically they have an advantage because they have played more finals, they have more experience. But we have to show our ambition and that we have desire and hunger to win a title at last.

Spain coach De la Fuente warns Eric Garcia over minutes - SPORT

Luis de la Fuente, the Spain coach, spoke about some of Barca’s national team players on Catalunya Radio. On Eric Garcia, he said: “The Spanish national team is not a club, we live on moments. One bad day can leave you out. I’ve known Eric since I was little and I know that he never lets you down.”

Barcelona pursuing Franck Kessie swap deal for top Serie A midfielder - Football España

Franck Kessie has struggled for regular playing time at Barcelona since his move from AC Milan last summer. The midfielder was heralded as a big signing by the club when he joined, but he has found his options limited in Catalonia.

"He's one of the best defenders in the world" - Xavi heaps praise on 'tremendous corrector' - Football España

Araujo was exceptional in last weekend’s nervy victory against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano, after which head coach Xavi Hernandez sung his praises. He had another good showing against Betis on Thursday, despite conceding twice. Xavi knows how good the 23-year-old, and has been delighted with him.

Barcelona considering move for leading French forward - Football España

With news that Memphis Depay could be set for a move to Atletico Madrid this month, Barcelona have made plans to replace the former Lyon and Manchester United forward. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a sensational return to the club, while a swap deal involving Depay and Yannick Carrasco is also a possibility. Any deal would likely only be a loan due to the club’s financial restrictions, with the incoming player’s wage not being too steep.