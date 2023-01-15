WELCOME TO THE KING FAHD STADIUM!!! This beautiful arena in King Fahd, Saudi Arabia is the site of the 2023 Spanish Super Cup Final between Real Madrid and Barcelona, who play the latest edition of El Clásico with the first title of the Spanish season on the line. Both teams needed extra-time and penalties to win their semi-finals, and another hard-fought, entertaining battle is expected in this one. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023 Spanish Super Cup Final

Date/Time: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 10pm local time, 8pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 7pm GMT (UK), 2pm ET, 11am PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Referee: Ricardo De Burgos Bengoechea

VAR: Jose Luis González González

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ABC (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK), Startimes World Football (Nigeria), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), BTSport.com (UK), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!