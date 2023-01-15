Busquets says he still hasn’t decided his Barcelona future

Sergio Busquets says he still hasn’t decided if he will continue at Barcelona ahead of Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid.

The captain spoke to reporters at a press conference ahead of a match where he’ll be hoping to lift his first silverware as captain.

Busquets was asked about his future, with the midfielder out of contract at the end of the season, and is still weighing up his options.

“There is still no news,” he said. “I have not decided anything. The important thing is the present. We are very focused on tomorrow’s final. I wouldn’t say it at a press conference either. A final is played tomorrow. I put the final before my future.”

Busquets was also asked about possible replacements and named Frenkie de Jong and Nico Gonzalez as two players who could take his place in the team.

“As has happened with Xavi, Andrés, Leo, you shouldn’t compare,” he added. “Anyone can play in my place, Nico is on loan, Frank, Frenkie can play... Each one with their qualities. Outside there are good players but it is a decision of the coach and the club.”

It’s starting to look as though De Jong might be the man, particularly if Barcelona aren’t able to splash out heavily in the summer transfer window.