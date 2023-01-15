Memphis Depay will leave Barcelona in January - report

Memphis Depay seems to be edging closer to a January exit from Barcelona.

The latest updates on the Dutchman’s future come from Fabrizio Romano who seems convinced Memphis is on his way out.

“Understand Memphis Depay will leave Barcelona in January transfer window. The decision has been made, he’ll try new experience if all goes to plan,” he reports.

“Negotiations with Atlético Madrid are ongoing. Memphis, open to join Atléti — still not agreed between all parties.”

The transfer expert followed that up today with another update stating a “new round of talks” have been scheduled between the two clubs.

Previous reports have claimed that Barcelona don’t really want Memphis to go to Atletico and would prefer he moved to another club.

Xavi has been asked about the Dutchman and said only that if a player departs he wants a replacement to be brought in. Mateu Alemany was also quizzed on the Dutchman and certainly didn’t rule out his exit.

The big question now is if Memphis does go who will his replacement be?