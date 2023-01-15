Gavi beats Xavi record with Super Cup goal against Real Madrid

Gavi has become the youngest player ever to score in the Spanish Super Cup after netting against Real Madrid on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

The record was previously held by Xavi but now goes to Gavi who has found the back of the net at the age of just 18 years and 163 days, according to MisterChip.

Gavi is also the youngest player to score in a Clasico since Ansu Fati.

2 - @FCBarcelona's Pablo Gavi has become in the youngest player to score in #ElClasico (18y 163d) since Ansu Fati in October 2020 (17y 359d). Present.#SuperSupercopa pic.twitter.com/kAi7VyRueN — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 15, 2023

The midfielder struck in the 33rd minute after an assist from Robert Lewandowski. The two players then combined again just before half-time with Gavi teeing up the striker to make it 2-0.

Lewandowski’s goal was his 20th of the season in all competitions for Barcelona since moving to the Camp Nou from Bayern Munich.

And it’s only January.