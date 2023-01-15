Busquets hails ‘competitive animal’ Gavi after Barcelona’s Super Cup win

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets hailed Gavi after Sunday’s Super Cup win over Real Madrid.

Gavi was the man of the match in Saudi Arabia, scoring the opening goal and then picking up two assists for Robert Lewandowski and Pedri.

Busquets was full of praise for the teenage star after the match.

“He (Gavi) is a competitive animal, super young, at this age most players are still playing in the youth team,” he said. “He is at an incredible level, goals, assists, he has a brilliant future, but still many things he can improve. “At his age, he has to listen to everything, learn more, and hopefully he will be a player to mark an era at Barca.”

Gavi broke Xavi’s record to become the youngest goalscorer in the Super Cup with his opening goal. It’s the latest record to add to his collection and you get the feeling there will be many more to come too.