WATCH: Barcelona celebrate Super Cup win over Real Madrid

Barcelona lifted the first trophy of the season on Sunday after hammering Real Madrid 3-1 in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Goals from Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri gave Barcelona a deserved and comfortable victory over Los Blancos in Saudi Arabia.

It’s a first trophy for Xavi as Barcelona coach and also the first piece of silverware Sergio Busquets has lifted as captain.

And there are the boys showing off their new medals.

️ ¡VUELTA DE HONOR!



El @FCBarcelona_es entrega el trofeo a la afición presente en la capital de Arabia Saudí.



@MovistarFutbol #superSupercopa pic.twitter.com/iq2FTOv9Cr — RFEF (@rfef) January 15, 2023

Barcelona will be hoping it’s not the only trophy they claim this season. The Catalans will head back to Spain with a three-point lead at the top of the table.

Xavi’s side are also still in contention in the Copa del Rey and the Europa League and return to action on Thursday with a cup clash against Ceuta.