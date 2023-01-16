Araujo on Barcelona’s Super Cup win: It’s the beginning of a new era

Ronald Araujo was feeling a little emotional after helping Barcelona to victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

The Uruguay international featured at right-back and shut down Vinicius Junior in another superb display for the Catalan giants.

Araujo spoke after the game and said he thinks it’s the start of something pretty special.

“It’s the beginning of a new era, that’s why this title is so beautiful,” he said.

“I feel enormous happiness, we come from very hard times.”

The defender also revealed how he’s had a tough time after missing out on the World Cup because of injury.

“I have cried with emotion. I had a bad time with the injury at the emotional level for missing the World Cup. We take a weight off our shoulders.”

Barcelona’s win should provide a big boost to the team ahead of the second half of the season. Xavi’s team will return to action on top of the table in Spain and hoping they can finish top of the pile come the end of the season.