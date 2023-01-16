Real Madrid 1-3 FC Barcelona: Super champions! - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have won their first major trophy of the Xavi Hernández era! Not just that, but they have done it in style, playing exactly the kind of football that Culers want to see. And to make the taste sweeter still, they did it against none other than Real Madrid!

Stellar Gavi collects MVP prize - FC Barcelona

15 January 2023 is a date that Gavi is not going to be forgetting in a hurry. Not only did he win his first major trophy with FC Barcelona, but he was very much one of the prime reasons why it happened. One goal and two assists were deservedly recognised with the MVP award in the Spanish Super Cup Final.

First trophy of the Xavi era - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández has won his first major trophy as FC Barcelona coach after the team were clear winners on Sunday in the Spanish Super Cup Final.

Xavi: 'It was a perfect final' - FC Barcelona

The Barça boss and players Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo assess the Spanish Super Cup win

Inter and Barca negotiating two deals, over Kessie, Correa, Memphis and Brozovic - SPORT

Barcelona and Inter Milan are in contact over some potential deals. Conversations between the club are underway, looking at potential trades.

Xavi says Barça players "liberated" after Spanish Supercopa success - SPORT

Xavi Hernández was a happy man after winning his first trophy as Barcelona coach, the Spanish Supercopa, but mainly for the football his team played as they beat Real Madrid 3-1.

Lewandowski reveals the talk with Gavi that marked the Supercopa - SPORT

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski was elated by the victory in the final of the Spanish Supercopa against Real Madrid. The Polish striker was in fine form with an assist and a goal, completing an extraordinary game. His happiness at the end of the match was expected.

Sergio Busquets: This title will reinforce us - SPORT

Sergio Busquets lifted his first title as Barca captain on Sunday, an image that the fans were waiting for. He spoke to Movistar after the game. “This title will reinforce us,” he said. “I am very happy, we knew that it was an opportunity to start the process of change at the club, in the team, and it will reinforce us to keep growing and to be able to win more titles.”

Arsenal want Barça's Raphinha but Laporta want €100m for Brazilian - SPORT

Mikel Arteta has been left without his desired signing for Arsenal this January after Mykhailo Mudryk completed his medical with Chelsea on Sunday. Arsenal, therefore, are looking for another winger and the English media indicate that Raphinha is the main candidate, who already escaped them last summer when he decided to sign for Barcelona instead.