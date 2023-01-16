Barcelona ‘very close’ to completing Memphis Depay swap deal with Inter Milan - report

Barcelona are reportedly “very close” to a swap deal with Inter Milan that would involve Memphis Depay heading to Italy and Joaquín Correa heading to the Camp Nou.

Gerard Romero has the latest update on Memphis’s future and reckons a deal is close and only needs the green light from the Dutch to go ahead.

It’s not clear if Memphis fancies an Inter move. The forward is reportedly interested in heading to Atletico Madrid, who want a replacement for Joao Felix.

Premier League clubs are also thought to be keen on the forward who is struggling for game time at Barcelona and didn’t feature again on Sunday against Real Madrid.

Xavi has suggested he’s willing to let Memphis go but only if a replacement can be brought in which seems to be why Correa is being mentioned.

Correa has made 15 appearances for Inter this season in Serie A, scoring three times and grabbing an assist, but only three of those have been as a starter.