Xavi on Barcelona’s Super Cup win: I am happy because of how we won

Barcelona coach Xavi admitted that he wasn’t just pleased with the result against Real Madrid but was happy with the way his team saw off Los Blancos.

The Catalans cruised to an impressive 3-1 win in Saudi Arabia to deliver Xavi his first title as Barcelona coach.

Xavi spoke after the game about his team and how chuffed he was to see his players outclass their fierce rivals.

“I stay with the how more than the trophy. The how means a lot to me,” he said. “I am happy because of how we won. The four midfielders understood what they had to do. Everything we planned came off. “We dominated Madrid for nearly the whole game. The first half was extraordinary. That makes the players believe in what we are doing. But we cannot stop here.”

Xavi also felt his players will be “liberated” after coming in for some harsh criticism recently.

“We have a really good generation of players and you can see the hunger they have for trophies. I hope this will be a point of inflection as you [the journalist asking] say, but this doesn’t stop. On Thursday we have the Copa; next weekend LaLiga,” he added. “I am happy for the players, though. They have received a lot of criticism, unfair in many cases, and they were liberated today. It’s a massive morale boost and we can work with more peace of mind. “It’s also important for the fans. This club has seen everything in recent years: financial problems, the departure of Leo [Messi] was big. I hope this will be the first trophy of many.”

Barcelona now head back to Spain and have a busy week ahead. Ceuta are up next in the Copa del Rey on Thursday before a visit from Getafe on Sunday.