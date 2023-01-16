Barcelona rumors: Xavi not keen on Memphis-Correa swap, wants Brozovic instead

No sooner had the rumor mill insisted that Barcelona were about to swap Memphis Depay for Inter’s Joaquín Correa than it decided that’s not the case at all.

Relevo reckon the deal won’t happen because Xavi isn’t convinced by Correa. The Catalans did think about it but it seems that’s about as far as it got.

One Inter player who Xavi does like the look of instead is Marcelo Brozovic. Marca reckon that Xavi would give the green light to that swap deal and talks could go ahead.

Memphis is willing to leave now and will know that at Inter there’s the possibility of Champions League football. The Nerazzurri will face Porto in the last 16.

Marca reckon Inter are willing to add another attacker to the ranks to go with Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukuku.

The report also claims the Serie A side would be willing to part ways with Brozovic. The rumor mill has previously claimed a Franck Kessie-Brozovic swap was on the cards.

Yet Kessie’s agent has said recently he doesn’t want to leave so might it be Memphis who goes instead?