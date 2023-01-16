Lionel Messi agrees to stay at Paris Saint-Germain - report

Lionel Messi has reached a verbal agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to extend his deal once it expires this summer, according to Gastón Edul, one of Argentina’s most respected journalists.

FC Barcelona have been hopeful about luring their biggest star ever back to the Camp Nou, but the situation looks more and more unlikely. Despite all the rumors and even public hints from the club’s upper brass, there doesn’t seem to be a clear offer sent to Messi. What’s more, several factors suggest he is unwilling to leave Paris at the moment.

It’s not just Barcelona and PSG who are hoping to lure the FIFA World Cup winner. Inter Miami CF have reportedly made several pitches to the star. In addition, rumors have circulated that a Saudi club was ready to give an extreme amount of money to convince him to join the Saudi league, as Cristiano Ronaldo has already done.

However, it’s expected that Messi will reject all proposals from outside Europe’s top five leagues, as he is playing at a high enough level to still compete for club football’s biggest prizes.

The agreement with PSG is in principle only, so there is still time for it to change, but it’s understood that it would keep him at the Parisian club until June 2024, which is to say, one more season after this one. Then, the deal would expire around the time of the next Copa América. He would be 37.

What would come next is not known, even by the player himself.