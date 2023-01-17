Ceballos spotted pulling Gavi’s hair during Barcelona’s Super Cup final win over Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos was spotted pulling Gavi’s hair during the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

Barcelona’s talented teen was tormenting Los Blancos so much that their frustrations appear to have boiled over. Ceballos is seen grabbing at Gavi’s hair but, as you can probably imagine, was quickly shoved away by our fiery little Spain international.

Vinicius Junior then wanders over to get involved, but Robert Lewandowski is quick to pull Gavi away and make sure the incident does not get out of hand.

Expulsión perdonada a Ceballos por agarrar y tirar del pelo a Gavi, a Ferran Torres lo expulsaron ante el Atleti por tirar del pelo a Savic y sancionaron con 2 partidos, los jugadores del Real Madrid juegan con un reglamento a la carta. Impunidad pic.twitter.com/cuiJLLkbuW — Zona Blaugrana (@Zona_Blaugrana) January 16, 2023

Gavi apparently called Ceballos a crybaby in response and both players had a bit of a ticking off by the referee but no further action was action. The incident has been all over social media since though.

Gavi was named man of the match after the game following an incredible display. The 18-year-old scored and picked up two assists to deliver Xavi his first trophy as Barcelona manager.