Barcelona forward Memphis Depay’s lawyer responds to Inter transfer rumors

Memphis Depay’s lawyer has shut down rumors that the Barcelona midfielder could be heading to Inter in the January window.

Gerard Romero reported on Sunday that Barca were “very close” to agreeing a swap deal with the Nerazzurri that would see Joaquin Correa head to the Camp Nou.

That was followed up by a report from Marca which reckoned that actually Barca might swap Memphis for Marcelo Brozovic instead as Xavi wasn’t keen on Correa.

Memphis’s legal eagle Sebastian Ledure has now told Sky Sports that it’s all nonsense.

“There are no negotiations going on for Depay to Inter. I can deny these rumours because it is not a possibility that we are discussing,” he explained. Source | Gianluca Di Marzio

A move to Italy may be ruled out but you still get the feeling Memphis could leave before the end of the month. Atletico and Newcastle United continue to be linked, although Xavi has said he wants a replacement if the Dutchman does go.