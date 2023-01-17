Caroline Graham Hansen extends Barcelona contract until 2026

Barcelona have confirmed that winger Caroline Graham Hansen has signed a new contract at the club that runs until 2026.

The Norwegian was out of contract at the end of the campaign but has now pledged her future to the Catalans.

“I am very happy and proud to be able to stay with the team and club. I will enjoy the years to come,” she said.

“It’s like a family. I am a culer, I feel like one of the fans and I hope they feel that we play for them. Saying ‘Soy culer’ means that.”

The 27-year-old has won three league titles, two Spanish Cups and the Champions League during her time with Barca. Indeed in her 103 matches for the club she is still yet to taste defeat.

Hansen is not the only Barca Femeni player to sign a new contract this week. The club have also confirmed midfielder Ingrid Engen has signed on until 2025.