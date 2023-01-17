FC Barcelona News: 17 January 2023; Gavi contract update, Memphis Depay not in talks with Inter

Gavi, not worried about his contract | Mundo Deportivo

Gavi is not worried his contract has not been registered at Barca yet despite putting pen to paper on his new deal back in September.

Memphis Depay’s lawyer speaks about his future | Sport

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay’s lawyer has insisted he is not in talks with Inter over a possible swap deal with the Serie A side this January.

Barça to pay Prestianni’s release clause to land new star of Argentine football | Sport

Barcelona are set to pay Gianluca Prestianni’s 3 million euro release clause and bring the talented 16-year-old to the club from Argentina side Velez Sarsfield.

Laporta offers Gavi and Balde contract update | Football Espana

Joan Laporta has confirmed once again that he is hoping to register new contracts for Ronald Araujo and Gavi at the end of the season and secure Alejando Balde’s future.

Xavi would accept a player swap of Memphis for Brozovic | Marca

Barcelona coach Xavi would accept a swap deal with Inter that would see Memphis Depay head to the Nerazzurri and Marcelo Brozovic move the other way.

Aguero and Pique take shots at referee Mateu Lahoz | Football Espana

Former Barcelona duo Sergio Aguero and Gerard Pique have become the latest players to take aim at controversial referee Mateu Lahoz after his performances this season.