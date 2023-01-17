 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Franck Kessie not considering leaving Barcelona amid Inter rumors - report

The midfielder’s been linked with an exit

By Josh Suttr
FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Franck Kessie is reportedly not interested in leaving Barcelona. The Ivorian hasn’t settled into a key spot at Barcelona since arriving from Italy last summer.

That’s led to a few transfer rumors around Kessie and potentially leaving Barcelona. Including most recently a transfer rumor that would see him head back to Italy in a swap deal with Inter’s Marcelo Brozovic.

Inter Milan CEO Guiseppe Marotta has played down talks of possible swap deals with Barcelona today. He told reporters ahead of the Supercoppa Italia “there is nothing at all” going on with Barca right now.

Kessie’s camp have also it clear that he’s happy at Barcelona. The midfielder has seen his minutes fluctuate but feels like he’s winning Xavi’s confidence and wants to continue at Barca.

