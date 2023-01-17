Laporta hails Barcelona’s ‘masterclass’ against Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup

Barcelona president Joan Laporta finally won some silverware this weekend. It ended a much talked about 638-day trophy drought for the club that’s seen plenty of ups and downs in recent years.

It wasn’t a Champions League or a league title, but it was significant. Laporta emphasized how the team is progressing well and put on a show against Madrid.

“I’m grateful because it is a victory for all the culers, who have had patience, who haven’t given up hope,” he said. “We have to recognise the importance of how we beat them, right? It has been a Barca masterclass, and everybody saw it! Because Barca vs. Madrid is the greatest spectacle in the world.”

Laporta also went on to call for patience as Xavi builds a new team at Camp Nou.

"This team is consolidating. This team is progressing really well. I ask that we keep on having this necessary patience because we can consolidate a team that is raised and aims very high," he added. "Very high. And all of us culers [Barca fans] who have lived through glorious moments can see it."

Barca are back in action on Thursday against Ceuta in the Copa del Rey.