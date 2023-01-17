Gerard Piqué meets with Barcelona president to bring Kings League to Camp Nou

Gerard Piqué has met with the president of his former club, Joan Laporta, about taking his new project to the Camp Nou. The Kings League, a mix of indoor football and e-sports, has gotten attention for its mix of former stars, streamers, odd rules, and promotional stunts. And now the final phase could be played at FC Barcelona’s home.

Piqué only hinted at the possibility during a stream, saying the final phase would be played at a venue Sergio Agüero knows very well. Both played for Barcelona at some point, albeit Piqué did so for much longer.

Barcelona are said to be interested in the event as fans are expected to attend the playoffs for the league, which would be disputed by eight teams.

At the moment no terms have been reported on when it comes to finances or attendance expectations, but it is known that the matches would take place on the 25th and 26th of March.