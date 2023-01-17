Inter Milan CEO plays down Barcelona swap rumors

Inter Milan CEO Guiseppe Marotta has played down rumors of a supposed swap involving Marcelo Brozović going to FC Barcelona in exchange for Franck Kessie.

Speaking at the Italian embassy in Riyadh, Marotta was asked about the swap by the press.

“There is absolutely nothing,” he said.

Inter are in Saudi Arabia to play the Italian Supercup against AC Milan at King Fahd Stadium, the same place where Barcelona conquered Real Madrid for the Spanish Supercup.

Barcelona’s manager, Xavi, was in Riyadh as well recently for that reason. It was there that he said if any player wanted to leave the club, another one would be recruited as a replacement.

There’s also been whispers of a swap with Altético Madrid involving Memphis Depay and Yannick Carrasco.