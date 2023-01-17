 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Inter Milan CEO plays down Barcelona swap rumors

Marcelo Brozović has been linked in a swap for Franck Kessie

By Luis Mazariegos
/ new
FC Internazionale v UC Sampdoria - Serie A Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Inter Milan CEO Guiseppe Marotta has played down rumors of a supposed swap involving Marcelo Brozović going to FC Barcelona in exchange for Franck Kessie.

Speaking at the Italian embassy in Riyadh, Marotta was asked about the swap by the press.

“There is absolutely nothing,” he said.

Inter are in Saudi Arabia to play the Italian Supercup against AC Milan at King Fahd Stadium, the same place where Barcelona conquered Real Madrid for the Spanish Supercup.

Barcelona’s manager, Xavi, was in Riyadh as well recently for that reason. It was there that he said if any player wanted to leave the club, another one would be recruited as a replacement.

There’s also been whispers of a swap with Altético Madrid involving Memphis Depay and Yannick Carrasco.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes