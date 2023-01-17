Marcelo Brozovic’s camp respond to Barcelona swap rumors

Barcelona have been told that midfielder Marcelo Brozovic will not be heading to the Camp Nou this winter as he loves Inter and wants to stay at the San Siro.

Brozovic has been linked with a Camp Nou move in a swap deal involving either Franck Kessie or Memphis Depay, depending on which rumor you prefer.

Inter have already tried to shut down the speculation by insisting there are no negotiations at the moment with Barca, and Brozovic’s camp have now done the same.

Brozovic’s entourage have been asked about the speculation and offered the following response to FCInterNews: “There is nothing true, he stays at Inter because he loves the Nerazzurri.”

There’s still talk that Barcelona could do a swap deal before the winter is out. Memphis continues to be linked with a move to Atletico in a deal which could see Yannick Carrasco head the other way.