Barcelona seriously interested in signing Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer - report

Barcelona are reportedly seriously considering trying to sign Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City in the summer.

The Germany international is out of contract at the end of the season and could therefore move on a free transfer which may just suit Barca due to their financial issues.

The Telegraph report Barca are keeping tabs on midfielders who are close to the end of their contracts and have turned to Gundogan as it seems N’Golo Kante will extend at Chelsea.

There’s are also a feeling that the German will suit Barca’s style of play pretty well because he has been playing under Pep Guardiola at Man City for seven years now.

Barca are well served for midfielders right now but things might change in the summer. Sergio Busquets is out of contract and could leave, while Franck Kessie may not stay if he continues to be a bench warmer

Barca have been regularly linked with Martin Zubimendi and Ruben Neves, but a difficult financial situation means the club may have to go for free agents instead.