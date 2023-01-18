When and where to watch AD Ceuta v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The Copa del Rey returns this week after the success in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. FC Barcelona are in the last 16 after their victory over CF Intercity in the last round and once again they face Primera RFEF opposition in the shape of AD Ceuta.

Barca are still paying attention to Gundogan - SPORT

The Turkish midfielder is a player that can come in and play well immediately

Memphis Depay agrees Atletico deal, waiting for Barca to seal move - SPORT

Memphis Depay is starting to decide his future and each day that passes he’s further from Camp Nou. Atletico and the player have reached a deal that would take him to 2025 with an optional extra season, and the Dutch forward is now waiting for the two clubs to reach a deal. Barca are waiting for a bid from Atletico because they won’t let him go for free.

Yannick Carrasco pressing Atletico to sign for Barca - SPORT

After Joao Felix’s departure to Chelsea, Atletico Madrid started looking at Memphis Depay as a replacement. They do not want to pay for him and suggested a swap for Thomas Lemar, which Barcelona did not accept. Barca said they would like Yannick Carrasco.

Franck Kessie not thinking about leaving Barca - SPORT

The winter market is still open and Barca are looking at various deals. One is swapping Franck Kessie for Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic. Xavi would be happy with the swap for the Croatian to be able to bring in an extra pivot, but the Ivorian midfielder's people say he is not planning on leaving the club. He is happy in the city and at Barca.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, the best goalkeeper in Europe - SPORT

Marc Andre Ter Stegen arrived at Barça in the summer of 2014 from Borussia Monchengladbach for 12 million euros. Hiring him was a bet by Andoni Zubizarreta, at that time the club's sports director. The German was 22 years old and faced the difficult challenge of replacing Victor Valdes.

Andreas Christensen, from low cost signing to star - SPORT

Without making a lot of noise but with effort and hard work, Andreas Christensen has been one of Barcelona’s best summer signings. The Danish defender arrived for for free and has become a key puzzle piece for Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona's tight defence heading for a record - SPORT

Nobody wins La Liga in January, but you can start to lose it there. It shows where each team is and what battle they will be engaged in from now until the end. Barca knew they would not win the league last season after 16 weeks, down in seventh and 15 points off leaders Real Madrid. They finished as champions.

Barca squad back Gavi, Araujo and Balde over new contracts - SPORT

Barcelona are prioritising the inscriptions of the new contracts they have agreed for Ronald Araujo, Gavi and soon Alejandro Balde, above new signings. The club have taken their salary limit issue with La Liga to court to try and solve the case, while hoping that Memphis Depay's departure can at least help these three players move on to their new contracts.