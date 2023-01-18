 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona set to complete Inaki Peña and Alejandro Balde contract renewals - report

The duo will stay at the Camp Nou

By Josh Suttr
Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

There’s some good news in Barca land this week. Two contract renewals are reportedly set to be completed in the coming weeks. Iñaki Peña and Alejandro Balde are set to be signed to new deals that’ll keep them at Barcelona for years to come.

In the case of Peña, he’s come to be okay with being the full-time backup to Ter Stegen and getting start random cup matches here and there. His new deal will reportedly keep him at the club till 2026.

Balde on the other hand will get a deal till 2027 with the same €1 billion release clause as Araujo, Pedri, Ansu, and Gavi. The youngster has been one of the best surprises in Europe this year and it’ll be a treat to see him at Barca for years to come.

