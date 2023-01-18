Xavi talks Gavi, Eric Garcia, and Raphinha ahead of Ceuta Copa del Rey clash

Xavi has been talking to the press ahead of Barcelona’s next game on Thursday against Ceuta in the Copa del Rey.

The Barcelona boss spoke about his team’s next opponents, offered updates on Memphis Depay and Raphinha as well as Ronald Araujo and Robert Lewandowski.

Here are the best bits:

Xavi on Ceuta

Our objective is to win titles so we want to play a good game, show our dominance against this side. They are two categories lower but we saw already against Intercity that these teams can push us into extra-time.

Xavi on Memphis Depay

I don’t have any news regarding Memphis. He’s our player, he’s a great professional, he’s there when I need him, he’s great in the dressing room, he’s positive and right now he’s our player. We’ll see what happens. I count on him as my player.

Xavi on how the team are feeling

Now is another great test for us to give this success some continuity. We are in a good moment right now. We won a final, it gave us great feelings, but now we need to continue.

Xavi on upsetting the Ceuta boss

I felt bad afterward. I didn’t mean it that way. I just meant he were playing against a team from a lower category. Intercity made life difficult. The Copa now is a one-match knockout round and we must be alert. I have also played in the lower categories. I have a lot of respect for the Ceuta coach. They have a similar style of play as us. I didn’t mean to disrespect him whatsoever. I have big respect for the team and their coach. I said it with regards to their standings.

Xavi on injuries

The only player who needs to rest is Araujo but it’s nothing important, I just want him to rest. The others are all available. We will decide the list after training.

Xavi on Eric Garcia

Eric is always useful to me. He’s played great games with us. For me he is a guarantee at the back. I have a lot of confidence in him. There’s obviously a lot of competition. He will be important and will continue to be in the squad.

Xavi on if Gavi could leave because of contract issues

No he’s going to stay here 100%. He’s happy, he feels valued. We are happy with him. I don’t think there will be any problems.

Xavi on youth players featuring against Ceuta

We’ll see. This afternoon we will train. Alarcon will travel with us. We’ll see how the rest are. We’ll decide after training

Xavi on if Eric’s had an injury?

In the World Cup there was a different coach that decided not to play him. Here we are very happy with him. He had a little bit of an injury after the Espanyol game but that said we count on him. Tomorrow there’s a game. Sunday another one. He’ll be important.

Xavi on Arsenal wanting Raphinha

I try to be clear with my players. I’m very happy with them. I don’t want anyone to leave. I’m happy with the squad, super happy with the atmosphere. The other thing is if a player wants to leave. I want to understand his situation. If players want to play more, I understand that.

Xavi on if Super Cup defeat is end of era for Real Madrid

I don’t know. We try to start a new era. We won our first title which was important for the club. It gives us peace of mind, confidence. I imagine the players feel a little bit relieved and are able to let their talents shine. The other teams are not our concern.

Xavi on Memphis part 2

We will talk with him, try to understand his situation, what he wants. It’s a personal situation if he wants to leave. I know it’s not an easy situation for him but we’ll talk.

Xavi on Lewandowski

We’ll talk to the players, see how they feel, he could be important for us tomorrow since he won’t play on Sunday. He will travel and our intention is he will participate.

Xavi on Christensen

He’s another guarantee at the back. He’s great on the ball. He seems shy but he has a lot of personality. He’s comfortable on the ball, feels good in this style of play, technically he’s great, he’s fast, good in the air. That’s why we signed him. We knew he could make a difference.

Xavi on Frenkie de Jong

I think he feels comfortable. We give him more freedom so that he is the free man of the team. He has extraordinary conditions to be one of the best midfielders in the world. He is at an excellent level.