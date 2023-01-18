Memphis Depay misses Barcelona training as exit rumors continue

Memphis Depay missed training on Wednesday as Xavi put his team through their paces ahead of their Copa del Rey clash with Ceuta.

The Dutchman, who continues to be linked with a January exit to Atletico, was expected to be at the session and his absence was a surprise.

Xavi had spoken about Memphis and his future ahead of the session at a pre-match press conference.

“We will talk with him, try to understand his situation, what he wants. It’s a personal situation if he wants to leave. I know it’s not an easy situation for him but we’ll talk.”

Memphis has spent most of the season on the bench but the Copa del Rey looked to be a good chance for him to get first-team minutes this season.

It’s not clear what will happen next but it certainly seems Memphis’s days at Barcelona are numbered.