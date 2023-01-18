Álvaro Sanz set to complete permanent move away from Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Alvaro Sanz is expected to complete a move away from the club in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign, is expected to sign for Mirandés, according to Albert Roge at Relevo.

There’s no mention of a fee but Barcelona will keep a percentage of any future sale.

Sanz made his first-team debut in January 2022, coming on as a substitute against Real Mallorca in La Liga.

The youngster made two more outings last season, against Linares and Granda, and also featured in the Champions League against Viktoria Plzen this season.

However, it now seems that his future lies away from Barcelona and he will head to the Segunda Division side.