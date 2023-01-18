Inter Milan and Barcelona legends give their opinions on Marcelo Brozović-Franck Kessie swap

Legendary Italian players from Inter Milan and FC Barcelona legends gave their opinions prior to the Italian Supercup regarding a proposed Marcelo Brozović-Franck Kessie swap.

The match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will be played today in Saudi Arabia. Marco Materazzi from Inter, as well as Gianluca Zambrotta and Demetrio Albertini, both formerly of AC Milan and Barcelona, are special guests in Riyadh and spoke on the deal.

“I think Brozović is better than Kessie, I wouldn’t give him up, but the club will decide that, I don’t make decisions,” said Materazzi.

“I like everything about Brozović, he has played 9 years at Inter, and he is a very important player for us”, he added.

Albertini, a midfielder renowned for his passing, sees the Croatian as a better stylistic fit for Barcelona.

“I think Brozović is a more technical player than Kessie. He is a great player, he has done very well at Inter, just like Kessie, who played very well in his years at Milan,” he said.

“Knowing the Barça philosophy as I do, I think Brozović is better than Kessie for Barça.”

Zambrotta was more even in his evaluation, saying both clubs could benefit from the swap.

“I think Barça is in a good moment now, after winning the Super Cup against Real Madrid. Kessie is an excellent player, with quality and quantity, but it could be a good swap. Brozović is a player with a lot of technique, he has strength... I think both teams would come out on top.”