Barcelona agree Memphis Depay deal with Atletico - reports

Barcelona and Atletico have reached an agreement for Memphis Depay to head to the Spanish capital before the close of the January transfer window.

According to multiple reports, the Dutchman will join Diego Simeone’s side for a fee of around 3-4 million euros.

Depay arrived on a free after seeing his contract at Lyon expire and is into the final year of his current deal at the Camp Nou.

Xavi said earlier today he’d be happy to keep hold of Memphis but it seems the forward is keen to move and play regularly after struggling for minutes at Barca.

The 28-year-old missed Barca training on Thursday, which suggests a deal is close, and he is not in the squad that will head to Ceuta in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Xavi has said previously that he wants a replacement for Memphis, and the big question now is who will they go for?