Barcelona could lose young hotshot Víctor Barberá on a free transfer - report

Barcelona risk losing exciting attacker Victor Barbera on a free transfer at the end of the current season.

The 18-year-old is out of contract in the summer and yet to reach an agreement on a new deal which has attracted the interest of Belgian side Bruges, according to Relevo.

Barcelona want to keep him at the club but “there is a certain pessimism” when it comes to the prospect of Barbera renewing.

Barbera has starred in the UEFA Youth League this season, notably scoring a hat-trick against Bayern, and has six goals in 15 games for Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic.

His form has seen Bruges and clubs in Spain sit up and take notice. Bruges have already had great success in signing Ferran Jutgla from Barca and may return for Barbera.

The report claims the Belgian side can offer the teenager “a very attractive project, both at a sporting and financial level” which may convince him to leave the Camp Nou.

Barbera has not made a final decision yet but time is ticking and it could be Barca are about to lose another talented starlet.